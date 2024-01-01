MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been almost two weeks since Project Bee in Minot suddenly closed their doors — but in a pleasant New Year’s Day surprise, people working with the shelter in Minot say that they will be reopening on a limited basis.

As Project Bee’s former Director is being investigated for possible misuse of the organization’s money, current Board President Tarina Crook has announced that the group is ready to welcome people to spend the night in their warming center.

“We are very excited we get to open our doors again,” Crook states, “and welcome them back home. We are expecting potentially, I would say around 20 people, just to come in tonight. We have bunkbeds throughout the shelter.”

The shelter, which is located along Minot’s 3rd Street Southeast, abruptly closed just before Christmas, much to the surprise of many people in the city — and while many people feared the worst forProject Bee’s money, Crook says it doesn’t appear the organization is in dire financial straits.

“We don’t have anything that is off limits to us right now,” she explains. “There are maybe some rumors that there were accounts that were frozen or things like that, and those aren’t true. We have access fully to all of our accounts that we have always had.”

Crook says Insperitus is helping them with their ‘twice-blessed’ campaign by matching $25,000, and Project Bee also has an endowment of $14,000 available for distribution. Although the building has been closed, they are still receiving money — Oishii Ramen and the Lord’s Cupboard pay rent to them for the space in the building that the three groups share. Managing this money coming in is something they will be diligent about.

Crook and Project Bee have also stated that they will be cooperating with officials at BCI regarding the actions of former Executive Director Liz Larsen.

“I am going to be giving him whatever documents they may need,” Crook notes. “Full-on transparency is what we are all about. When it comes to Liz, we have not heard from her, and we don’t know where she is at — but she is no longer with Project Bee at this time.”

Right now, it’s unclear how much money may be missing from Project Bee’s accounts — but the first step in rectifying things, Crook says, is trying to welcome back people in Minot who need help.

“We are trying to regain trust,” she continues. “This is a time for rebuilding and restoration. It is said that the community feels as if a continued relationship with Project Bee pivots on the mistakes of one person. We are trying to do better, and be better as an organization. We can’t fix what we don’t know, and we can’t fix problems we don’t know are problems. Now we know what our problems were, and we can fix them and move forward.”

Crook says that more questions pertaining to the organization will likely be answered in the next few months — but right now, that she is simply asking neighbors for grace and understanding.

Crook admits some of their workers were let go when Project Bee closed before Christmas, but many of them have since been hired back.

Tomorrow morning, Project Bee’s diaper pantry will reopen.