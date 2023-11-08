BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A riverfront festival grounds along the Bismarck side of the Missouri River, supported by multiple local and state interests, has earned a $4 million funding grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Earlier this year, the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation and AGL Landscape Architects approached Bismarck city officials to ask for collaborative permission to apply for grants that would begin the build-out of Bismarck’s “River District.” Components of the festival grounds could include a bandshell, lawn space, public beach, boardwalk and fishing piers with commercial docks, outdoor food court for food trucks, splash pad and playground equipment.

As part of the application process for the North Dakota Department of Commerce grant, the Bismarck City Commission pledged the 4.4 acres of Keelboat Park as long as the grant funding was received. The land is valued at $2 million.

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau also unanimously voted to award the project $500,000.

In addition to the $4 million, the development group is also pursuing additional federal grant opportunities.

More information about the project is available at www.bismarckriverfront.com.