BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A group of North Dakotans are seeking to eliminate property taxes in North Dakota through the initiated amendment process.

Secretary of State Michael Howe said Monday that his office has received a petition for review that, pending approval, will likely be circulated starting in July.

The proposed constitutional amendment states, “The legislative assembly and all political subdivisions may not raise revenue through the levying of any tax on the assessed value of real or personal property.”

The proposal would allow an exception: “A political subdivision may continue to levy tax on the assessed value of real property if the tax was dedicated for the payment of bonded indebtedness incurred [30 days before the approval of the amendment] until such debt is paid.”

How would the property tax revenue be replaced?

According to the petition, “The state shall provide annual property tax revenue replacement payments to political subdivisions in an amount equal to no less than the amount of tax levied

on real property by the political subdivisions, excluding tax levied on real property for the payment of bonded indebtedness.”

The sponsoring committee of 25 North Dakota residents backing the proposed amendment is chaired by Rick Becker of Bismarck, a businessman and state lawmaker.

The Secretary of State’s office, by state law, must complete its review of the petition format and provide a response no later than June 28.

The format of a statewide petition for an initiated measure must be approved by the Secretary of State before it can be legally circulated in North Dakota.

The proposed constitutional amendment petition as submitted to the Secretary of State’s office is below: