Proposed petition for governor, legislator term limits submitted to Secretary of State

Initial efforts are underway to put term limits on the governor and state lawmakers.

A proposed petition for such a constitutional measure has been submitted to the Secretary of State’s office for review and approval to circulate.

Jared Hendrix of Minot is the chairperson of the sponsoring committee for the amendment.

Under the proposal, North Dakota’s governor would be limited to only two terms in office.

Also, members of the state House and Senate would be limited to eight years in office.

Currently, there is no limit on how long a person may serve as governor or in the state Legislature.

Under the proposed amendment, the Legislature would be prohibited from passing any law that would alter or repeal the term limit provisions. Such changes would be reserved for the people through the initiated petition process.

The Secretary of State has until July 13 at the latest to review and approve the petition before it can start circulating.

It would need 31,1621 signatures to be placed on a ballot.