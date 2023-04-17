(KXNET) — Speeders and aggressive drivers take note: Law enforcement will be looking for you during a month-long campaign starting this Friday.

Of course, authorities are always looking for speeders and aggressive drivers, however, from April 21 through May 21, state, county and local authorities will beef up their enforcement of driving laws to get people to slow down and drive a little more cautiously through an effort called “Obey the sign or pay the fine.”

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, speeding and driving too fast for conditions were factors in 25 percent of all fatal crashes and fatalities in North Dakota during 2022.

The department asks North Dakotans to take personal responsibility while traveling by obeying all posted speed limits and driving according to road conditions.

“The level of concern aggressive drivers have for other motorists is low. It’s best to focus on your driving behavior when you are behind the wheel, not theirs,” said Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler.

The campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.