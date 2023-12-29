BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Happy New Year — the 2023 North Dakota income tax booklets, tax forms and 2024 income tax withholding tables have been released.

The State Tax Commissioner’s Office has posted the material to its website, in time for everyone from the early tax filers to the April 15th procrastinators and everyone in between.

Income tax booklets and forms can be found on the agency’s website at www.tax.nd.gov/forms. Income tax withholding tables are also available on the site at www.tax.nd.gov/IncomeTaxWithholding.

If taxpayers need help locating forms, they can call 701-328-1243.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office notes the 2023 Legislature changed the existing five-bracket system for individuals, estates, and trusts to a three-bracket system with overall lower rates, including a substantial first bracket with a zero rate. More information about this and other legislative changes are available at www.tax.nd.gov/news/tax-legislative-changes.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connecting on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.