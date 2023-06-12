(KXNET) — When you visit North Dakota state parks this year, you might see purple objects attached to various ash trees.

Those are Emerald Ash Borer traps, placed by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to see if the bug has made its way into the state.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a native of Asia and likely made its way to the United States on board cargo ships. Colored a metallic green, it attacks healthy and stressed ash trees, leading to their decline and death.

The beetle has been found in 36 states to the east and south and in five Canadian provinces.

It was found in Moorhead, Minnesota in February 2023, but has yet to be detected in North Dakota.

One way the pest spreads is through firewood cut in infested areas and transported to locations that has not yet been infected. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has a quarantine that restricts the movement of regulated commodities such as firewood from infested areas.

The purple test strips will capture insects and bugs around an ash tree and help experts determine if the Emerald Ash Borer is present.

If you are concerned about your ash tree and suspect an infestation, you can report a suspect ash tree to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. You can also call the USDA Emerald Ash Borer Hotline at 1-866-322-4512 or your local USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) office.

You can also visit the detailed information page at the North Dakota State University Extension web page.

Signs of an Emerald Ash Borer infestation in an ash tree include:

Thinning of the leaves in the canopy

“D” shaped exit holes on the tree

“S” shaped markings underneath the bark

Homeowners can protect ash trees against EAB with the systemic insecticide imidacloprid, applied to the soil at the base of the tree. It is most effective when applied in spring but can also be applied in fall. It is less effective on trees over 50 inches in circumference.

Also, be sure to buy locally-sourced firewood and firewood from North Dakota state parks to ensure the Emerald Ash Borer isn’t accidentally imported through out-of-state firewood.