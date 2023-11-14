MINOT, ND (KXNET) — KX News spoke with the father of Brendan and Tyler Rademacher, Travis, hoping to share their side of the story.

According to Rademacher, the brothers were out celebrating Tyler’s 21st birthday when the crash occurred. Travis explained that following the crash into the river, Brendan was cooperative and was standing on top of the car trying to get someone to come and help his brother, who was stuck inside.

Travis stated that they are trying to obtain video footage of the incident from nearby people who saw what happened, as well as bodycam footage from police.

The father was also adamant that the brothers were not kicked out of North Hill Bowl in Minot that night. KX News then spoke with the owner of the bowling alley who stated that “the brothers played two games, returned their shoes, and left just like everyone else.”

Brendan is currently out of jail and is working with his attorney at this time regarding the charges against him.