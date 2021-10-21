Raft of bills submitted ahead of North Dakota’s session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Next month’s abbreviated session of the North Dakota Legislature is intended to finish the job of legislative redistricting and to determine how federal coronavirus relief aid will be spent.

But some individual lawmakers want to broaden the agenda.

More than two dozen bills have been submitted ahead of the session planned for Nov. 8.

Details of the legislation won’t be revealed until shortly ahead of the special or reconvened session.

Several lawmakers have told The Associated Press that much of the legislation has come from a loosely organized group of ultraconservative legislators.

