MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Raging Rivers Water Park is getting ready to open for the summer — and even if you’re not allowed inside just yet, the preparations can already be seen.

Raging Rivers was purchased by the Mandan Parks and Recreation Department in 2009 — and ever since, has become a mainstay of Mandan’s summer festivities. The park includes several water slides, pools, a kid’s area, and even a lazy river and a concessions stand.

According to a Facebook post from Mandan Parks and Recreation, the lazy river has now been filled with water in preparation for the season. The pools and slides are also being filled, and all attractions are expected to be open on opening day.

The Raging Rivers season begins on May 31, weather permitting. To learn more about Raging Rivers Water Park, visit their website here.