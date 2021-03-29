An exercise center is raising the “barre” on fitness in Bismarck by catering to fitness enthusiasts who love a different type of workout.

Pure Barre in Bismarck opened two years ago, and despite the last year’s hang-ups with the pandemic, they’re back and stronger than ever.

Pure Barre fitness is a combination of pilates, ballet, and yoga. It’s designed to target major muscles and get them to fatigue in order to create long lean muscles.

With the shutdown, owner Mary Logan says they had to pivot like everyone else and she appreciates how the community has supported its unique style.

Logan says, “We are unique, a barre concept exercise is very different than some traditional types of physical fitness. We have our own vocabulary, you move your body in a different way.”

One Pure Barre student says this routine has become a part of her lifestyle. She started classes when Pure Barre opened two years ago and encourages anyone to check it out, no matter what fitness level you’re at.

Christina Lahren, who attends Pure Barre Classes says, “When I joined Pure barre it was just kind of like the community; the teachers, the support, the class size was really nice. You feel super supported every time you come in. It’s one of those things you can go at your own pace.”

Logan says Pure Barre resumed in-person classes with some social distancing restrictions but now people are using their own discretion to wear a mask or not.

For more information on Pure Barre, go here.

Logan says she has new project in the works. KX News will keep you updated once we get more information.