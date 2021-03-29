Raising the “barre” on fitness in Bismarck

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An exercise center is raising the “barre” on fitness in Bismarck by catering to fitness enthusiasts who love a different type of workout.

Pure Barre in Bismarck opened two years ago, and despite the last year’s hang-ups with the pandemic, they’re back and stronger than ever.

Pure Barre fitness is a combination of pilates, ballet, and yoga. It’s designed to target major muscles and get them to fatigue in order to create long lean muscles.

With the shutdown, owner Mary Logan says they had to pivot like everyone else and she appreciates how the community has supported its unique style.

Logan says, “We are unique, a barre concept exercise is very different than some traditional types of physical fitness. We have our own vocabulary, you move your body in a different way.”

One Pure Barre student says this routine has become a part of her lifestyle. She started classes when Pure Barre opened two years ago and encourages anyone to check it out, no matter what fitness level you’re at.

Christina Lahren, who attends Pure Barre Classes says, “When I joined Pure barre it was just kind of like the community; the teachers, the support, the class size was really nice. You feel super supported every time you come in. It’s one of those things you can go at your own pace.”

Logan says Pure Barre resumed in-person classes with some social distancing restrictions but now people are using their own discretion to wear a mask or not.

For more information on Pure Barre, go here.

Logan says she has new project in the works. KX News will keep you updated once we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

"Egg my yard" fundraiser

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

15-year-old injured in shooting

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

Hall of Honor to recognize Indigenous achievements

Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Wilton-Wing Softball

College Sports

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News