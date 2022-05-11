Numerous state and regional groups are joining forces Saturday, May 14, to participate in “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies across the state in support of access to safe and legal abortion care.

Nationwide, similar rallies are planned in all 50 states this weekend.

The rallies are an outgrowth of the leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in which the court appears to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade opinion that says the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

North Dakota is one of 13 states that have “trigger ban” laws that would automatically ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. North Dakota’s trigger law would ban abortion in the state within 30 days of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The law would make performing an abortion a Class C Felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Exceptions to the abortion ban would be if the mother’s life is in danger and in cases of rape or incest.

ACLU North Dakota, ERA Now, North Dakota WIN Fund, North Dakota Women’s Network, Planned Parenthood North Central States, Prairie Action ND and the Red River Women’s Clinic are all participating in the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies in the state: