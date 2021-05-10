Rancher shares how drought conditions impacted calving season

Ranchers are busy wrapping up calving season across the state. We spoke with one rancher who says this season was better than years past.

David Bohl says the milder temperatures and dry conditions made it easier for him.

He started April 1 and so far, around 450 calves have been born. Some days between 30 and 40 per day.

“We’ve had some, a few that have come backwards and don’t get them pulled out in time. Had a couple of them that got sick from pneumonia from the dust, the dust pneumonia from the wind blowing dust around. Other than that, it’s been pretty good,” Bohl said.

Bohl says there are around 50 cows that still need to give birth.

He adds they impregnated the cows later last year with hopes that the weather wouldn’t be so bad this spring.