Many ranchers are taking a hard hit during the storm — and some have shared their stories and pictures online.

“My horses were completely snowed in; I actually got them all shoveled out this morning, yesterday afternoon it just kept getting worse and worse and we had two of my horses got stuck in one of the barns with about a 9 to 10 foot drift in front of them and there was no way to get to them,” said Hollie Wilson.

Wilson, a rancher and Dickinson resident, says she was worried because the inside of the barn was filling with snow and she was worried the horses would not be able to move or get warm.

She has seven horses and the concerns with those horses were only just beginning.

“My other five horses, part of the roof and the tin got blew off because of the wind so there was not really much for protection, they were out of the wind a little bit but they’ve been shivering non controllably for the last three days,” said Wilson.

She added that one of her older horses has been through a storm and has experience with snow.

As for the others, she was worried because this was their first time.

Wilson says she of course knew the storm would hit due to weather reports, so she did her best to prepare at least three days ahead.

“We typically feed big round bells to our livestock, our horses, our cows, but I knew that the way they’ve been talking about the storm that we probably wouldn’t be able to get to our big round bales. So I went and picked up quite a bit, about $600 worth of hay, square bales for the horses and for the cows too

She even assured the heater in the water tanks for the animals which helped her break the ice this morning.

But the horses are still covered in snow.

“They’re actually more covered today but luckily with the snow and the ice it acts as an insulation for them so I actually don’t wanna take any of that off because it’s helping keep them warm,” Wilson said.

All of her barns are full of snow and she lost a roof and the tin for the barns due to the wind. Friday morning, she had to dig out three horses that were covered in ice, shaking uncontrollably, that were still inside of one of the barns.

She says she was nervous to go out to the barn in fear she may have lost her animals.

“I was really scared to go out this morning because I worked my entire life for what I have now, I don’t have many horses but I definitely worked as much as I can you know, everything that I’ve done I’ve worked toward my horses and the bloodlines that I have and so to go out there and feeling completely helpless thinking that there’s absolutely nothing that I can do except just watch them, I was so afraid that I was gonna find a few dead this morning, you know from hypothermia,” Wilson said.

But, Wilson says, there is still some good happening in the middle of the storm. She and her family are also calving, and say six of their cows are doing well. She says she has to keep moving forward to stay standing.

“Well, we’re definitely gonna have to dig our way out of the place now. We both gotta go back to work and we gotta make a living or all these critters we have,” Wilson said.

She worries that when horses get stressed they get sick and some can develop what is called colic. She works at a local vet so she has medication for them if needed, but for now, her goal is to keep them calm, healthy and as safe as possible.

She says that many other ranchers need support because they too are calving, and struggling during this hard time.