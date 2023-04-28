(KXNET) — There have been a flurry of stories recently about “critical minerals” and “rare earth minerals” being found in North Dakota’s Williston Basin, prompting all kinds of speculation about a new industrial boom for the state.

However, the reality of the situation is far different and further down the road when it comes to benefitting from what’s in the ground.

Here’s an overview of what hasn’t been said and where things really stand:

Report No. 133 cover page (NDGS image)

An 89-page report from the North Dakota Geological Survey is what has sparked all the excitement. Known as “Report of Investigation No. 133,” the title is far from exciting to the layperson: “Elevated Critical Mineral Concentrations Associated With The Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, Golden Valley Formation, North Dakota.”

Translated into non-technical terms, it is a report detailing how the state has found large concentrations of critical minerals found primarily in coal formations in places that were measured in southwestern North Dakota.

For the record, the authors of the report are Edward C. Murphy, Levi D. Moxness and Ned W. Kruger.

A “critical mineral” is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as a “non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. and which has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption. Critical minerals are also characterized as serving an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economy or national security.”

The Geological Survey publishes a regularly-updated list of minerals that are considered “critical.”

These are the ingredients that go into military weapons and products as well as consumer computers, smartphones and other technology-based products, often referred to as “rare earth elements,” or REEs.

Right now, most of the critical minerals used by the United States comes from China.

Which is a problem, given China is considered an adversary of the U.S. and our nation is heavily dependent on the Chinese critical mineral supply.

So, finding and developing an independent supply of critical minerals in the United States is considered a priority by many from the federal level down to the local level.

“Report Of Investigation No. 133” followed up on very preliminary reports that there might be exceptional concentrations of critical minerals in North Dakota coal deposits.

So, what did the investigation find?

Some of the areas studied in the ND Geological Survey report (NDGS image)

The report’s conclusion was promising: “Lignites in the lower Bear Den Member of the Golden Valley Formation contain the highest and most widespread rare earth element concentrations yet described from the Williston Basin,” the report noted. “Three samples from this interval contained over 1,820 ppm REE on a dry coal basis, which represent the first reported occurrences of significant rare earth element enrichment in North Dakota, defined as concentrations ten-fold that of average rocks and sediment near the Earth’s surface. One of these samples is, to the authors’ knowledge, the highest spot concentration yet reported from a North American coal.”

Among some of the minerals found: Molybdenum, uranium, magnesium, zirconium, vanadium, and gallium. There are plenty more detailed in the report.

However, that’s not the end of the story. The concentration of critical minerals is interesting, even surprising.

But the reality of turning those findings into a commercially viable enterprise is another story.

“The enriched lignites identified in this report are likely too thin to be an economic source

of REEs, and where thick coals did occur below the Bear Den Member, they were too deep to

receive significant REE contributions from the overlying weathered zone,” the reported concluded.

Bottom line: Critical minerals are there in the coal but, at this time, there’s no process yet that could economically extract those minerals in a commercially feasible way.

Still…

Some of the areas studied in the ND Geological Survey report (NDGS image)

The report notes the investigators did their testing in a handful of areas. There may be coal deposits that exist in a “sweet zone” where mineral concentrations are high and are easily reachable for processing. “The potential exists for a thick coal (several feet or more) to occur within the lower Bear Den Member,” the report observed. “Work is currently underway by the ND Geological Survey to identify locations with thicker lignites in the lower Bear Den Member and to characterize the other known weathering profiles within the Fort Union Group.”

In other words, more sampling and testing is needed to further assess North Dakota’s potential for being a productive source of critical minerals.

And then the technologies need to be developed to commercially extract those minerals.

So, is this something to get excited about? Yes, it is interesting, even promising.

Will we see benefits anytime soon? Not for at least several years. More research and technologicial advancements will determine just how big a deal this will be for North Dakota and the nation.