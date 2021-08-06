Rash of vehicle thefts in Mandan area prompts warning from Mandan Police

The Mandan Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items in light of a series of vehicle thefts in the area.

Authorities note there have been a number of thefts from vehicles, some that were left unlocked, that include handguns, among other stolen items.

“Most thefts from vehicles are crimes of opportunity,” the department reports in a news release. “Thieves will target an area and go from vehicle to vehicle, checking for ones that are unlocked. While there are some thefts which occur when force has been used to enter the vehicle, most thefts are from unlocked vehicles.”

Police urge residents to remember to lock vehicle doors and remove valuables.

