Realty group hands out 350 pies to the Bismarck community

Hatch Realty put in a large order of 350 pies at Costco this year.

This is the third year Hatch Realty hosted its Annual Hatch Pie Day — and when Costco Assistant Manager Kim Graybill heard about the cause, it was a mission she was inspired to complete.

“We’ll do whatever we can to make it happen, especially knowing that it’s going to a good cause knowing that all families are going to enjoy some food on Thanksgiving. We’ll do whatever it takes to fulfill the order and get it done,” Graybill said.

“We were making them last night around 6 p.m. and we had the order finalized this morning by the time they left around 4 this morning, “ Hatch Realty Team Lead Heather Mattson said.

The realty group is community service-based and this is just one of three projects. Pies were also given out at Proximal 50 Life Center in Bismarck.

“It’s super important for us that the community knows we are here for them, and we want to show up for them. Having these events gives us the opportunity to give back to the community with no strings attached,” Mattson said.

This good cause goes back to three years ago when the realty group first launched.

“We opened up in April and we wanted to make sure that we had our very first event in November,” Mattson said.

Why pumpkin pie? The flavor remains the same.

“Pumpkin pie is a very universal item, we want to make sure that if we’re asking anybody and everybody in the community to come, that it is something that most people like,” Mattson said.

In addition to handing out pies, the group collected donations to contribute to the Bismarck Emergency Food pantry.

“Food brings people together, and having a meal, having food, there’s something special about it when you do that with other people. There’s a population within our community that doesn’t have it like everybody else,” Mattson said.

The realty group was able to cover the cost of pies with the help of other local businesses chipping in.

About $2,000 worth of pies is expected to be given away.