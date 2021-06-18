Recap of KX Summer Road Trip to Ashley

KX News hit the road on Friday for the second part of our Summer Road Trip — to Ashley!

Nicholas Quallich, Brooke Williams and Dave Holder made the drive for the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts to bring you the news live on location.

And just in case you missed it, here’s a recap of the stories we’ve shared from Ashley:

Ashley’s Sizzling Summer Days coming to Heritage Center grounds

While the town of Ashley, North Dakota, is small in size, it’s certainly full of history. A train depot, an old barbershop, a church and a schoolhouse all now rest at the Heritage Center grounds.

While the grounds will be open for the Sizzling Summer Days event this weekend, many of the buildings will be closed for renovations.

“We wanted everything to be done this year. Of course, with COVID, that kind of slowed things down.

We’ve in fact, not really had any sort of meetings for the better part of a year,” said Joshua Schock, acting president of McIntosh County Historical Society.

We also caught up with Delores Schneider who volunteers at the Ashley Heritage Museum. She says she hopes to get more people involved.

“A lot of the folks that were interested that lived here, they’re elderly or they can’t work anymore or else they’re in a nursing home or they moved away. So, we do need young people that can take charge,” said Schneider.

Schneider says you might be surprised at what you can learn at the museum.

For the full story, click here.

New businesses popping up in Ashley

The charming town of Ashley has some new additions. One you might notice is a children’s clothing store, Little Bee Boutique.

“I’ve always really liked clothes and fashion. It’s nice to bring that opportunity to a small town where there really aren’t a lot of clothing stores. We’re fortunate here to have a few different selections now. So, it was nice to just bring things to the small community for people,” said owner Robyn Schock.

Schock says being a business owner in the town of Ashley is a little different.

But Ashley keeps its small-town feel — and continues to welcome back familiar faces.

“I feel like some people that used to live here have come back. And they’ve come back. They’ve found really creative ways to be in their local community and yet have a business front and have a business presence,” said Crystal Schaunaman, McIntosh County Extension Agent with NDSU.

On Main Street, you will see BookSmart, another new shop.

Right on the edge of town is Pop A Top Bottle Shop, another new business.

“We liked the environment here. It’s a different change of pace from what we were used to, living in a big city. We really enjoyed the small town benefits of knowing the people you’re around, and being more relaxed overall,” said Carly Peacock.

For the full story, click here.

Ashley’s Supervalu celebrates 55th anniversary

The Ashley Supervalu has been a staple in the community since 1966.

They will be offering homemade kuchen and sausage, along with drinks this weekend for Sizzling Summer Days.

We spoke with the owner of the store who tells us this year marks the store’s 55th anniversary.

“You see those parents that were older when I was young and so you get to see them and their kids and their kids’ kids now, and their grandchildren. You kind of see the progression, and still supporting us here in Ashley, which is great,” said Kirk Rueb.

For the full story, click here.

Ashley’s historic creamery repurposed, now operates as a lodge

There is an unexpected luxury in the small town of Ashley.

An old creamery now functions as a lodge for those passing through the area.

Built in 1921, it was once an essential meeting place for people in the area. While it still sits in the heart of town, it has since been repurposed as a hotel.

For the full story, click here.

KX Conversation: Link Golz with the Ashley Fire Protection District

We were out in Ashley at their Sizzling Summer Days for our June 18 edition of KX Conversation with Link Golz.

Golz and his team are all volunteers at the Ashley Fire Protection District. We discussed what this fire season has been like for them.

We also touched on what they’re doing Friday night to participate in the festivities — like a slip and slide!

For the full story, click here.

