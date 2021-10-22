Recent precipitation eases drought in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Drought conditions in North Dakota have significantly improved because of widespread precipitation recently.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that much of western and central North Dakota is in severe drought. That’s an upgrade from the extreme drought category a week ago.
A large portion of eastern North Dakota also has been upgraded.
Much of the region is now listed only as “abnormally dry,” and most of the southeast has been moved out of any drought category.
Recent rain and snow have boosted soil moisture in North Dakota for two straight weeks.
The Climate Prediction Center says 14-day precipitation amounts have totaled 2 to 6 inches.