Recent weather patterns affect upcoming growing season

Bismarck tied a record low of 19 degrees this weekend. Along with the ongoing drought, this can cause issues going into the upcoming growing season.

However, many farmers held off on seeding their fields due to the lack of moisture. The recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have dampened the soil, but experts say we are far from where we need to be.

Tyler Kralicek from the NDSU extension office in Burleigh County says some farmers who’ve already planted, may have issues with the recent temperatures in the teens. Those crops already planted could include barley, wheat and winter wheat.

Kralicek said, “We’re definitely needing a few inches here in the next few weeks just to make sure that we are, you know, set up for a better growing season to get that germination started, and also to continue on for a good yield.”

According to the United States Drought Monitor, three-quarters of North Dakota is currently under a D-3 or extreme drought.