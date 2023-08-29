BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The first day of school in the Bismarck Public School District brought a record number of students for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to school district numbers, overall enrollment on the first day of classes totaled 13,732 students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

The district also welcomed 369 students to the Bismarck Early Childhood Education pre-K classrooms.

Bismarck Public Schools is the largest school district in the state of North Dakota, and this year’s enrollment numbers are the highest ever recorded in the state, according to BPS Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

“The population growth in BPS is a reflection of a strong and growing community along with a first-class educational system,” said Fastnacht. “We are extremely excited for our new school year and the new students joining us this year.”

Bismarck Public Schools encompasses over 500 classrooms across 18 grade schools, 3 middle schools, 3 senior high schools, an alternative high school, a Career Academy and Technical Center, an Adult Learning Center, and an Early Childhood Education Program (BECEP).

The first day also marked the return of students to the Hughes Educational Center, which offers students career and technical education programming.

The current school year runs through May 23, 2024.