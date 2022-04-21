A petition for recreational marijuana use for people 21 and older in North Dakota is set for circulation.

Al Jaeger approved the petition Thursday and said the sponsoring committee has one year, until April 21, 2023, to submit at least 15,582 qualifying signatures.

If the petition is submitted with enough signatures before midnight on July 11 of this year, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the next statewide special election or the Nov. 8 election, whichever comes first.

If the petition is submitted after July 11 but prior to the one-year deadline, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the next statewide election or June 2024 election, whichever comes first.