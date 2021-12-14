Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky for tornado relief, including three from Eastern North Dakota

Twenty American Red Cross volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas Regions are heading to Kentucky to help with tornado relief.

Three volunteers reside in Eastern North Dakota, according to Carrie Carlson-Guest, the Red Cross regional communications officer.

These Red Cross volunteers, among hundreds of others, will work to assess damage, help people cope, replace prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment and work to replenish blood supplies.

The Red Cross says for those in areas unaffected by the tornadoes, a way to help besides monetary donations is to give blood in the days and weeks ahead to help ensure blood products are available for patients wherever the need arises. At this time, all blood types are needed.

To donate, you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.