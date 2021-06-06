Red Flag Warning Issued for the Bismarck Area

The US National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity in the Bismarck area. The Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 9 PM.

A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions where fires start quickly, spread rapidly, and burn intensely. Development into high-intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires. All fires are potentially serious.

All recreational burning is banned, this includes: outdoor fire pits, fireplaces, portable outdoor fire

places, and chimineas.

Also, special attention should be paid to smoking and the use of equipment and vehicles that operate off-road.

You can read up on more information regarding Red Flag Warnings and Burn Bans at the North Dakota Governments’ website here.