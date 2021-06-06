Red Flag Warning Issued for the Bismarck Area

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The US National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity in the Bismarck area. The Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 9 PM.

A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions where fires start quickly, spread rapidly, and burn intensely. Development into high-intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires. All fires are potentially serious.

All recreational burning is banned, this includes: outdoor fire pits, fireplaces, portable outdoor fire
places, and chimineas.

Also, special attention should be paid to smoking and the use of equipment and vehicles that operate off-road.

You can read up on more information regarding Red Flag Warnings and Burn Bans at the North Dakota Governments’ website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News