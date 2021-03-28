Red Flag Warning Issued for the Bismarck Area

The US National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity in the Bismarck area. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect until Monday at 7pm.

A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions where any fire that ignites will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

During Red Flag weather conditions, the following burning activities are banned within the City of Bismarck:

Open Burning – Any burning that takes place in an unenclosed space. Includes burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage pits, construction debris, fallen trees, and bonfires.

Recreation Fire – Fires associated with recreational activities like camping, fishing, or hunting where the purpose for the fire may be cooking, warmth, or ambiance.

Device Controlled Fire – This category includes charcoal or wood fired grills, patio fireplaces, fire pits, chimneys, camp stoves, and smokers.

Special attention should be paid during the following activities:

Equipment/Vehicles operating off-road – Those working outdoors should be aware of fire hazards posed by exhaust systems, catalytic converters, and safety chains when operating in off-road areas.

Smoking – Restrict smoking to areas free of combustible materials. Use non-combustible ashtrays and proper disposal containers. Make sure that cigarette butts are put out all the way, every time.

For more information see the North Dakota Fire Danger Guide at https://ndresponse.gov/sites/www/files/documents/gallery/FireDanger/BurnBarn-Restrictions/ND-fire-danger-guide-web-pdf.pdf