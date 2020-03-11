Registered sex offender sentenced for raping 2 more teenagers

A Hurdsfield man will spend 15 years behind bars for raping two girls under 17.

Alexander Matson pled guilty to A felony GSI and B felony Sexual Imposition. He received 10 years for each count.

Matson was already a registered sex offender when he raped two girls. One incident happened in October of 2018 and the other in January of 2019.



Matson’s sentence includes 15 years of jail time and five years of probation.

Court documents said Matson forced two juvenile girls to engage in sexual activities with him while entrapping them in his vehicle.

Court documents on the case that happened in October of 2018 said Matson raped her in his car on a rural gravel road and threatened her with violence if she told anyone.

The second case happened in January of 2019. Wells County court documents accuse Matson of raping the second girl in his vehicle on a gravel road.

He threatened to leave her outside on the road with no phone or coat if she didn’t have sex with him. Law Enforcement said it was 15 degrees below zero on that day.

Matson is currently registered as a low-level sex offender.

In 2016, he was charged with multiple sex crimes in Foster County. He was accused of raping two different juvenile girls in the fall of 2016.

He pled guilty to GSI in one case. He received three years of supervised probation, and a three year suspended sentence. In the other case, he received deferred prosecution.