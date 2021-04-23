Reclaiming Our Community event focused on Native American health

Correction: The video above and an earlier version of this story say the event is called Relating Our Community. The event is called Reclaiming Our Community.

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center is putting on a two-day event with the goal of reconnecting the local Native American community.

It’s called “Reclaiming our Community” and it’s the first in a four-part Indigenous wellness series looking to bring members together with a focus to come out of the pandemic in a strong, healthy manner.

“Because there’s some trauma there and I think helping our community sort of re-emerge, almost like in providing support for them to come back into the community is a really necessary thing right now,” explained Cheryl Kary, the Director for Sacred Pipe Resource Center.

The first event will follow the life cycle focusing on pregnancy, post-partum and new moms.

The event will cover topics like Indigenous birthing practices and self-care planning but, it’s not just for women.

“Our cultural traditions are always about equality and equity. And so fathers play just as an important role in the birth and raising of children and I think we wanted to focus on that because again healing collectively as a community requires everyone’s involvement,” explained Kary.

The event will have speakers from various tribal nations to provide different perspectives and engage participants in various activities that they can apply in their everyday lives.

“One of the activities we’re going to have is womb making tea. and it’s a tea that is going to help after post-partum,” explained Natasha Gourd, a Project Coordinator for the Sacred Pipe Resource Center.

Over the next two days they will also have talking circles for people to share their perspectives.

“One of the most important pieces of this is going to be self-empowerment in women and men issues in regards to healthy living and healthy lifestyles,” explained Gourd.

The next three events, which will be held throughout the year will cover teens, adult women and elders.

After each event there will be also be a follow-up Zoom meeting to touch base with everyone.