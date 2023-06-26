BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the Bureau of Reclamation is reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal to both possess and ignite on federal property and may be confiscated by law enforcement officers.

Fireworks pose a significant fire risk to neighboring landowners, particularly in years of low rainfall, according to Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office Manager Joe Hall. In particular, Hall says people should refrain from setting off fireworks at Chain of Lakes.

The Chain of Lakes is located 17-miles north of Wilton on North Dakota Highway 41.

It’s a popular tourist destination offering free camping, a fish cleaning table, dump station, six vault toilets, three boat ramp, and over 60 designated campsites.

For a more comprehensive list of regulations or for general information on Chain of Lakes, you can visit www.usbr.gov/gp/dkao/col.