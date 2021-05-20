Reminder to slow down, be cautious around slow-moving farm equipment on roadways

As farmers continue to work through the season, the president of the North Dakota Farm Bureau wants to remind people to be cautious on the roadway.

Daryl Lies says there is a lot of big equipment that is slow-moving.

He adds that sight lines aren’t the best and it can be hard for farmers to see around them.

He asks that you give some extra time and space because this equipment can’t brake quickly.

Drivers should stay back at least 50 feet.

“We don’t like to see any accidents out here because, like I said, we enjoy this great resource that we have out here in the outdoors and we know other people like to enjoy it. We just need to do it in a safe manner,” Lies said.

Avoid passing farmers on curves, hills or if you can’t see oncoming traffic.