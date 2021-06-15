Report: New Mexico threatens North Dakota’s No.2 oil ranking

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1068 Oil Well 2_1548369817220.png.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has ranked as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer for nine years, but it’s on the verge of losing that status because oil production is soaring in New Mexico.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Monday that New Mexico produced 1.16 million barrels of oil per day in March, while North Dakota’s daily oil output that month was 1.11 million barrels.

Texas continues to lead the nation in oil production.

Lynn Helms, North Dakota’s mineral resources director, said New Mexico could surpass North Dakota unless it picks up the pace of production soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News