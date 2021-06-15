Report: New Mexico threatens North Dakota’s No.2 oil ranking

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has ranked as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer for nine years, but it’s on the verge of losing that status because oil production is soaring in New Mexico.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Monday that New Mexico produced 1.16 million barrels of oil per day in March, while North Dakota’s daily oil output that month was 1.11 million barrels.

Texas continues to lead the nation in oil production.

Lynn Helms, North Dakota’s mineral resources director, said New Mexico could surpass North Dakota unless it picks up the pace of production soon.