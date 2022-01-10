Oil well site explodes near Grenora; no injuries reported

The oil well site fire that occurred early Monday morning happened at the Stout 2917-1BH location, about three miles north of Grenora, according to a press release from the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s Oil and Gas Division.

Koda Resources Operating reported the fire was at the tank battery; the cause is still under investigation.

An estimated 1,362 barrels of crude oil and 1,672 barrels of produced water are held at the location. No injuries were reported.

1/10/22, 10:49 a.m.

An oil well site exploded Monday morning near Grenora.

The oil storage tank holds approximately 1,300 barrels of oil, according to the Divide County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire was contained on-site, and officials are letting it burn out.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

