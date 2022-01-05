Republican Mike Motschenbacher running for District 47 House seat

With North Dakota primary elections happening in June, several candidates for the state legislature have already announced they’re running.

KX spoke with District 47 Republican candidate Mike Motschenbacher about his campaign.

Motschenbacher graduated from Washburn High School but has been in Bismarck for most of his life.

He spent 30 years as general manager of Expressway Inn and Suites, and currently is the executive director for the North Dakota Gaming Alliance.

Motschenbacher says if elected, he aims to improve the business climate in the state.

He has four kids and says he intends to be tough on crime, supporting longer sentences for repeat offenders.

Motschenbacher also says he hopes to work across the aisle to get legislation passed.

“I don’t know that we’re doing a service to our taxpayers if all we do is fight. I would try to bring that calming presence to the legislature and say hey basically can’t we all just get along,” Motschenbacher said.

This isn’t Motchenbacher’s first time as a candidate. He ran for Bismarck City Commission in 2006 and 2014.

Motschenbacher will seek the endorsement of the ND GOP next month at its endorsing convention.