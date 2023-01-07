BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While we wrap up the introductions to the new year, it’s important to consider the resolutions you make. Did you make any this year? And how long do you think you’ll keep them? If you’ve set some goals, or are concerned about your ability to keep them, you’re not alone.

In a recent study, TopCashBack polled a cross-section of 1,906 adults across the United States to find out about their resolutions for the new year, and their plans for the early months of the year and beyond. Here’s a list of their findings on topics ranging from making and keeping resolutions to traditions.

Resolutions

56% of the survey participants said they would be making New Year’s Resolutions this year. Those who said they were making resolutions varied in the number they were willing to take on — from one (36%) to two or three resolutions (31% and 18%), and even four or more at once (15%).

19% of surveyed individuals state that they have never made a New Year’s resolution.

Those who stated they would be making New Year’s Resolutions did so in a selection of different topics. While health and wellness, personal growth, and finance were the largest categories of resolutions made (at 69%, 53%, and 47% respectively), other topics like relationships, travel, hobby, or sustainable/eco-conscious goals were also present in 27%, 23%, 16%, and 6% of these goals.

Only 7% of the surveyed Americans admit to being able to keep their resolutions for longer than a year. The largest majority of individuals quit their resolutions within less than one month (34%). Others quit their resolutions within one to three months (24%), four to six months (9%), or within six months to one year (7%).

68% of people say they have repeated a New Year’s resolution.

Health and wellness habits are believed to be the hardest to keep by 61% of the population.

41% of the survey participants have purchased equipment, gear, or accessories to help them achieve their NY resolutions (including books to read or gym equipment/memberships). When it comes to these purchases, 31% spend under $100 total, 35% of people spend between $100-$250, 20% spend between $251 and $500, 10% spend between $501 and $1,000, and 4% spend $1,001 or more.

Traditions

73% of survey participants state they typically stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve, whether at a party, out with friends, or at home.

While 53% of surveyed adults don’t believe in any New Year’s superstitions, the rest of the population believes in them. 34% count down to midnight, and 29% kiss someone at midnight. Other lesser-known trends, like putting cash in your wallet or banging pots/pans at midnight, opening all doors and cabinets in your home, stepping with your right foot, or running around the house are all believed in by 6% or less of the surveyed population.

The topic of when people should stop greeting one another with ‘Happy New Year’ varies greatly. 46% say it’s okay to drop the greeting style by mid-January, but another 34% say that it should be immediately removed from our vocabulary on January 2. The remaining 20% are fine with the greeting remaining until the end of January or even later.

Finance

Only 61% of Americans feel financially confident going into the new year.

39% of surveyed Americans feel less financially confident heading into 2023 compared to 2022, as opposed to 34% who feel the same as last year, and 27% who are more confident.

76% of the surveyed population who felt less financially confident blamed Inflation as a major reason. Participants also blamed economic uncertainty (59%), changes in income or financial obligations (46%), having more debt to pay off (34%)

Once the holiday season is over, 54% of survey participants indicated a desire to take a break from shopping for any non-essential items.

The major topic of discussion in TopCashback’s survey, fitting their financial theme, was the idea of New Year’s shopping and saving. In their poll, despite 54% of people aiming to take a break from shopping as mentioned above, they noted that 83% of Americans plan to shop post-holiday sales in the next two months. In order to keep people on track with their savings goals for the new year, the site has offered the following pieces of advice for those looking to hit the shops.

Make A List – Planning shopping ahead of time, as well as laying out the coupons you intend to use in advance, can help save time and cut down on unnecessary sudden purchases.

Planning shopping ahead of time, as well as laying out the coupons you intend to use in advance, can help save time and cut down on unnecessary sudden purchases. Review Your Expenses – Reviewing your finances every few months can be a great way to ensure you aren’t paying for services you don’t use or need. Remember to cancel free trials and paid subscriptions you aren’t using before auto-pay systems deduct funds directly from your account. Setting reminders to cancel or renew subscriptions and pay bills can help reduce the number of unneeded payments one makes.

Reviewing your finances every few months can be a great way to ensure you aren’t paying for services you don’t use or need. Remember to cancel free trials and paid subscriptions you aren’t using before auto-pay systems deduct funds directly from your account. Setting reminders to cancel or renew subscriptions and pay bills can help reduce the number of unneeded payments one makes. Save Whenever Possible – When looking at finances, consider the ways you can save in each category. Research your top purchased items, store sales, and the best times to shop for certain items.

When looking at finances, consider the ways you can save in each category. Research your top purchased items, store sales, and the best times to shop for certain items. Stay True To Yourself – The most important part of any New Year’s resolution is to work towards a suitable goal for yourself as quickly and reliably as possible. In the case of financial goals, it’s always great to work towards a goal you want to achieve, and set measurable milestones within a specific amount of time (for example, saving $500 by April). Outlining any steps you may need to take to reach these goals is also helpful.

In order to view the full study and survey results, visit this page on TopCashback’s website.