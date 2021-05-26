Respects paid to West Fargo Lt. Adam Gustafson

Wednesday, loved ones gathered to say goodbye to Lt. Adam Gustafson.

Hundreds of Gustafson’s friends, family and colleagues were there for his funeral.

He died in the line of duty last Tuesday when he suffered a sudden heart attack.

Gustafson’s fellow officers say he was a model member of the West Fargo Police Department.

“Adam served with a level of professionalism, honor, and courage that many of us strived to emulate,” said Lt. Jason Anderson” “It was in the halls of the police department that a lot of Adam’s brothers and sisters got to know him as a leader, mentor and true friend.”

The 40-year-old leaves behind a wife and children.