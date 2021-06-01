Results in from NDHP Memorial Day weekend sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols

The North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted two sobriety checkpoints and two saturation patrols right before the Memorial Day holiday, and the results are now in.

One checkpoint was held on Hwy 1804, south of Bismarck. 95 vehicles came through, five drivers were evaluated for impairment and no arrests were made.

In the Bismarck area saturation patrol, three drivers were arrested for DUI. The other checkpoint was held in Grand Forks County along Hwy 81, near I-29.

There, 117 vehicles came through, seven drivers were evaluated for impairment, one driver was arrested for DUI and one driver was cited for open container.

In the Grand Forks area saturation patrol, two drivers were arrested for DUI, two drivers were cited for open containers, three were arrested for illegal drugs and three were cited for driving under suspension.