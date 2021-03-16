Revenue projection shows positive outlook

The Office of Management and Budget released their revenue projection on Tuesday that shows a billion-dollar increase in oil tax collections.

This is a much-improved outlook from the state’s November prediction.

Despite decreases in agricultural commodity prices and the dramatic drop in oil prices, we’re told the state will see a rebound, and end the biennium on a positive.

February revenues were 8.3 %, or $10 million ahead of the original April 2019 legislative forecast, and biennium-to-date revenues are 1.4 %, or $56 million, ahead of forecast.

We’re told these numbers will be helpful in funding the priorities that were laid out in the executive budget and will allow the state to fund other priorities.

“I think compared to most states, we have a very positive story. We’ve made it through the pandemic without really a need to cut budgets or reduce services in the state. We’ll finish with adequate resources to start the next biennium,” said Joe Morrissette, Director of Office of Management and Budget.

Lawmakers plan to finalize the numbers Thursday.

