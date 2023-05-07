One of the most historic golf courses in North Dakota is getting a makeover.

For nearly 100 years, The Vardon Golf Club has been a huge part of the community.

The history of Vardon Golf Club dates back to 1928 when Tom Vardon was called upon to create Minot’s first country club.

When the 2011 flood hit, waters drowned the course ruining everything in its path.

But memories of the course could never be washed away, which inspired leaders to rebuild something bigger and better.

“We had a lot of trees we had to take out because the flood waters hurt them. Things are a lot different now. But our primary focus was on getting the golf course back and that’s what attracts the people,” said Todd Lee, Golf Professional, at the Vardon Golf Club.

This year, 40 trees have been added to the course.

Leaders have also added a water hazard to hole nine, and the new driving rage is nearly complete.

But the big project this year is the newly renovated clubhouse and restaurant.

“We decided to add on to the deck and make it a four seasons porch. We went from about 60 seats total to 160 now. We redid the kitchen; we redid the roof. Todd has the pro shop stocked with inventory and all different kinds of merchandise to buy. We redid the menu out here,” said Ray Cook, the General Manager of the Vardon Golf Club.

The new menu is stocked with all different categories of cuisines, including 34 new healthy and gluten-free options.

The combination of food, drinks, and a beautiful course has golfers eager to get out and enjoy the club.

“It’s been an awfully long winter and I’m really excited to golf, especially at the Vardon. It’s fantastic they’ve got a great menu in there. I had the steak the other night and about four of the appetizers and they were great,” said Jeff Luedke, a Member at the Vardon Golf Club.

“The Del Monico cut ribeye. Being an east coast guy, it was nice to have a little bit of that steakhouse feel. And then the pro-jam burger is outstanding,” said Cook.

Leaders invite everyone to get out and enjoy the 100 years of tradition that Vardon offers.

Vardon is also home to the annual Western North Dakota Charity Pro-Am.

The event brings some of the most skilled golfers to the course and has generated nearly $2M for local charities since its inception.