Rhame man sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child

A 51-year-old Rhame man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing a minor for five years.

Investigators say between 2013-18, Douglas James Schneider sexually abused a child under 12 years old.



Sometime between April and July 2018, Schneider took the child from North Dakota to Montana with the intent of and engaged in unlawful sexual acts, according to a press release.

Schneider was also given 10 years of supervised release and $19,215 of restitution.

This was an egregious case of victimization of a child. The multi-jurisdictional group of law enforcement, local, state, and federal, masterfully developed this case for prosecution. This sentence means this defendant will never victimize a child ever again. United States Attorney Nick Chase

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force; Pennington County Sheriff’s Office of South Dakota and the Bowman County Sheriff’s Department of North Dakota.