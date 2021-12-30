Ringing in the New Year with fireworks? Here’s where they’re allowed, and how to do it safely

Fireworks will light up the evening skies on New Year’s Eve as we welcome 2022.

Much more of that will ring out in many cities and towns across the country. At the N83 Fireworks store in Minot, a variety of products are available. These include fan favorites and new additions too

“The new ones we’ve been getting are very colorful really bright bold colors so I think the winter season with the white snow on the ground it’s really going to be good,” said Owner Rick Vondal.

Vondal says there are fireworks for every budget and for nearly every purpose. He advises people who are new to fireworks to speak to them first before buying.

“We have the 200 grams they’re really really good for the bank for your buck. You get to the bigger ones and they don’t take long to spend a few dollars but the show is a little bigger and taller, wider, louder so there’s stuff for everybody from the smoke bombs to the party poppers, to the snaps to sparklers,” he said.

In Minot, people who want to set off fireworks must do so outside city limits.

In 2019, about a dozen people died from non-occupational fireworks-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Consumer Product Safety Council.

That same year, more than 10,000 people were injured by fireworks. To prevent injuries this year, the Minot Fire Department is encouraging residents to follow the rules.

“We suggest you be on like a gravel road or someplace like that where it’s safe and solid support for your fireworks. You should be sober while using fireworks. We don’t want to mix alcohol and fireworks. Make sure to not bend over the fireworks,” said Fire Inspector Dana Summers.

However, if anything does go wrong Summers says you can do the following.

“It’s a good idea to have a bucket of water to stick them in and cool them off. If a firework doesn’t go off, don’t immediately go over there to check on it. You need to wait a good 15 minutes or longer to make sure it’s safe to actually approach,” Summer said.

He also says to call emergency services or central dispatch.

Children below the age of 4 accounted for the highest rate of emergency cases from firework-related injuries in 2019.

So, Summers encourages that you keep kids away from fireworks if there isn’t a safe alternative. But even the annual fireworks report says sparkers led to about 900 emergency cases.

The City of Mandan has also announced they are allowing certain fireworks for New Year’s Eve.