BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — River Road in Bismarck from Sandy River Drive to Wilderness Cove Road is closed due to an active landslide, Burleigh County Emergency Manager Mary Senger said Friday night.

Officials are monitoring the situation.

River Road has closed a couple of times over the past three years for landslides — first on Dec. 22, 2019, for eight days and again on March 3, 2020, for one day.

The road is now closed again, with no word on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available