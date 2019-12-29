River Road Landslide Update

Burleigh County has issued an update to the landslide affecting River Road. On Saturday they posted to social media saying the road remains closed and clean-up is still ongoing.

The Burleigh County Highway Department continued debris removal today; however, River Road remains closed between Burnt Boat Road and Sandy River Drive. Snow removal will become a priority depending on amount received. Thank you for your patience. The goal remains to open the road when it is safe.

The landslide occurred on December 22nd and the road has been closed since then. Update on landslide closure.

