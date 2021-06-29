River tours across ND focusing on water quality, conservation

The North Dakota Water Education Foundation took over 30 people on a tour of the Missouri River on Tuesday.

This is one of seven tours this summer across the state where tourists learn of various local and state water issues.

Tourists along the river were educated on issues including water quality, irrigation and conservation. Other stops of historical significance included Fort Lincoln State Park, shortly after the 145th anniversary of Custer’s Last Stand.

Dennis Reep, from the Burleigh County Water Resource District Association, said, “[The North Dakota Water Education Foundation’s] purpose is to educate the general public on water projects across North Dakota. It also sponsors scholarships.”

Other tours throughout the state include stops in Fargo, Garrison and Minot.

If interested in registering for a water tour, or for more information, call the North Dakota Water Education Foundation at 701-223-8332, or visit https://ndwater.org/nd-water-education-foundation/.