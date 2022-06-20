Riverdale and Underwood residents are being asked to restrict water use after a failure at the Riverdale Water Plant over the past weekend.

According to a post on the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Sunday, the cities are asking that water be used only when necessary. They’ve asked that you please not water lawns, wash cars, etc.

KX News reached out to the Riverdale City Maintenance Department for an update, but city employees are out of office until Thursday. We’ll update when more information is available.