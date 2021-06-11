Road weight restrictions in place in Williams County due to the rain

The heavy rains have forced Williams County officials to put weight restrictions on all county and township roads.

Effective immediately, all Williams County and Township gravel and chip seal roads are restricted to 20,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW).

No overweight travel will be allowed until further notice. All permits that were previously approved are now void.

Also, because of the rain, Strandahl Township has ordered no overweight travel on township roads until further notice, effective immediately.

