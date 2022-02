The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Erion Peltier was last seen by his family on Feb. 4.

His family is concerned about his wellbeing. It’s not known what Peltier was wearing at the time he went missing.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 701-477-5623 or Belcourt police at 701-477-6134.