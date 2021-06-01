Rolla looking to raise $100K for community renovations, new projects

The Cty of Rolla is taking steps to rebuild and help with community upkeep.

Thursday starting at 5 p.m. at Mount Pleasant School, people are invited to join in on a free dinner hosted by the North Dakota Community Foundation.

Free-will donations will be accepted and put toward the Rolla Endowment Fund.

This fund was created to help provide grants for different community things like renovations and new projects.

Those involved say if they can make $100,000 by 2022 then it will be matched by community partners.

“In order to raise $100,000 in a community the size of Rolla, it’s really going to be a community effort, so we wanted to make sure everyone felt welcomed and that everyone understands that gifts of all sizes and types are welcomed and appreciated,” ND Community Foundation Development Director Amy Stromsodt said.

Thursday’s dinner will be the first kickoff event to that $100,000 goal.

