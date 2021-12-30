Roosevelt Park Zoo seeks donations for amur leopard habitat, other big cats

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot is wrapping up its centennial year with a fundraiser toward a home renovation for Clover, an endangered species of leopard and other big cats.

Minot Parks and Recreation got approval for the habitat renovation project in September. But the project is pegged at more than $3 million.

The executive director for the zoo says the Amur Leopard Habitat project will make it more comfortable and safer for all the leopards at the zoo.

One way the zoo is raising funds for the project is with the sale of its centennial books.

“We’ll be taking over those four leave closures making it one large yard around. It can be split into five different ways. If we have different cats that don’t get along with each other in certain ways or we need to keep mom and babies separate,” said Executive Director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society, Jennifer Kleen.

The zoo was established in 1921 and one of those centennial books will run you under $40.

The Amur Leopard Habitat is expected to be available by the fall of 2022.