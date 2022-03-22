The Roosevelt Park Zoo has grown again!

Zoya, the zoo’s female Amur tiger, gave birth to three healthy tiger cubs on Saturday, March 19. The three cubs will become part of the future for saving this species from extinction, Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said in a press release.

The zoo was able to track Zoya’s pregnancy from the time of breeding to get a prediction for the births, Bullock added.

Once the cubs are older and Zoya is more comfortable, the cubs will get an examination from the veterinarian who will determine their gender and weight.

The cubs won’t be able to be seen by guests until they’re older and able to move around the habitat. Until then, their progress will be posted on the RPZ Facebook page.