MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, November 22, Minot’s Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomed a new animal to its’ ranks — a 7-year-old Amur Tiger named Finn.

Fin was born on July 7, 2016 at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, before being transferred to the John Ball Zoo in 2018. As he was unsuccessful in breeding there, the Amur Tiger SSP Organization suggested that he be moved to the Roosevelt Park Zoo to attempt to breed with their female tiger Zoya. Zoya herself has proven to be a successful breeder, having produced three cubs with previous male Viktor.

The arrival of Finn coincides with the passing of Noah — a barbary sheep who served as one of the zoo’s most beloved animal ambassadors. Staff members are hoping that this new addition to Roosevelt Park’s numbers can help ease the pain of November 29th’s tragic loss.

“Changes occur in the zoo daily,” Zoo Director Jeff Bullock states in a press release. “Some changes are better than others, but we learn early that when you work with animals, you’ve got to take the bad with the good. The passing of Noah will leave a hole in many hearts, but the addition of Finn and the prospect of future tiger cubs can help to start filling those holes.”

Finn is currently undergoing the quarantine process, where he will be kept separate from the other tigers while veterinarians look for any medical concerns that could be passed on to them. This does not mean that he cannot be seen, though, and because the design of the zoo’s tiger facility allows for the management of multiple animals, Finn first ventured out on exhibit on Wednesday, November 29th. Guests to the zoo will be able to see Finn in the third yard closest to the aviary.

As tigers are often solitary animals to begin with, Finn will continue to remain isolated from the other tigers even beyond his quarantine period. However, once the two male tiger cubs are transferred in December, he will be introduced to the other two habitats and their smells. Here, zoo staff will observe how he interacts with Zoya through a mesh barrier. If these interactions are positive, then they will begin to monitor Zoya’s behavior in order to determine when she will be ready to breed.