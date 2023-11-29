MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Roosevelt Park Zoo has bid a tearful farewell to one of its most beloved barnyard animals — a male barbary sheep by the name of Noah.

Noah was born on May 2, 2011, and added to the zoo’s family on July 7 of the same year. He was also one of the first animals moved into the zoo following the June 2011 flood that forced the relocation of its’ entire animal collection. Noah was halter trained, and used as an ambassador animal over the years while the zoo worked to repair old enclosures and open new ones.

“Noah’s arrival into the zoo at that time not only brought hope,” explained Roosevelt Park Zoo’s director Jeff Bullock in a press release, “but guided the visions of a brighter future for both the zoo and the community impacted by the disaster.”

Noah was eventually joined by two female ewes in November 2013 — Dorothy and Irene, who were both born on March 1, 2011. Unfortunately, over time, Noah developed an infection within his jaw. While this infection is treatable, it would be extremely painful, and require multiple procedures over a period of time. In addition, Noah was already over the expected life span of a barbary sheep — leading zoo staff to decide that based on Noah’s age and health, as well as the upcoming winter, that euthanasia would be the best option for the sheep’s own sake.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Noah was humanely laid to rest inside his barn, with Dorothy and Irene present for the procedure. After the euthanasia was complete, zoo staff allowed the ewes to spend private time with Noah before he was removed — which, they state, allowed them to have the closure of him leaving as opposed to simply having him disappear from their lives.